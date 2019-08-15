Drier through Saturday then wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not as humid but still hot across SWGA. Temperatures are topping low-mid 90s with feels like readings around 100. Showers and thunderstorms are developing along and south of the same front that has ushered in drier air to our north.
Not as wet Friday however rain chances increase from scattered to likely Sunday into early next week. Highs drop into the upper 80s around 90 and lows low 70s. Rainfall amounts could total 2-4 inches over the next 7 days.
