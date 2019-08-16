Cordele Police searching for armed robbery suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery.
It happened at the Pizza Hut on 16th Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the man took out his firearm and demanded money.
The man is described as a light-skinned black man, 20-30 years of age, around 5′7″ and weighing about 130 pounds, according to police.
He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.
Police said no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department Detective Division at (229) 276-2921.
