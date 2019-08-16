Congressman Austin Scott talks issues affecting South GA

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - United States Representative Austin Scott stopped in Valdosta for the United Way Agency and Community Luncheon at the Valdosta Boys & Girls Club.
Scott spoke addressing more than 150 people who came out to hear what he had to say.
One of the biggest things on his agenda was his support for the United Way.
“The work that’s done by these agencies is work that actually helps their neighbor," said Rep. Austin Scott, 8th Congressional District.
He spoke directly to the community about the work done by the United Way and their partnering agencies.
“The kid down the street that needs a meal during the summertime when school is not open. It’s done by these agencies," said Rep. Scott.
The discussion was all apart of the Greater Valdosta United Way’s Agency and Community Luncheon.
An event that the executive director said he was glad brought out the Congressman to speak.
“Speak to the community about working together and some of the issues and concerns that we face in South Georgia," said Michael Smith, United Way Executive Director.
Smith said he’s glad they were able to showcase all that the local agencies and the United Way have to offer.
He said he it’s all apart of their daily effort to mobilize the caring power of the community.
“We deal with disabilities. We advocate for money and awareness for homelessness and just help the community grow and prosper," said Smith.
Before leaving, Rep. Scott addressed an issue that he thinks might affect that growth and prosperity—the opioid and drug crisis that he said can be seen across the country.
“We really need to be looking at the transnational criminal organizations that are bringing the drugs in this country, the same way we look at Al-Qaeda and other terrorist institutions around the world," said Scott.
He said we should be using every resource we have available to stop the flow of drugs.
“If you haven’t been impacted by the use of illegal drugs in your family, you’re one of the very fortunate ones. Given time you probably will be impacted by it," said Scott.
Congressman Austin Scott also said he’ll continue to fight to bring high-speed Internet to rural Georgia and communities across the country.
Congressman Scott said it will require a group effort to bring High-Speed Broadband Services to rural America
The representative said it will take a combination of state, federal, and local officials, as well as the private sector, to bring this higher-speed service to areas where it doesn’t exist.
“I want to see rural America prosper—whether it’s homework for a young child, or a teenager almost adult. Or whether it’s the business that’s trying to run or whether it’s simply someone trying to get information on a Medicine they might be taking," said Scott.
Scott said this issue is high on his priority list.
He also has said in the past improved broadband is a bipartisan issue for the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit.
The congressman maintains the next step in this process is to make sure federally money is addressing the needs of the sectors actually delivering the internet to rural areas.
Another point of discussion was the United Way’s Day of Caring.
That is about volunteering and giving back to your community.
