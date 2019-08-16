Code enforcement demolishes dilapidated homes in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Code Enforcement officers in Bainbridge are working around the clock to clean up abandoned or dilapidated properties across the city.
Nine buildings in the city limits have been demolished in the past 5-6 months, according to the Bainbridge-Decatur County Marshal’s Office.
Crews tore down the latest building Friday. It was a small shed on the 1400 block of Butler Ferry Road.
The department said many homes in the area were damaged during Hurricane Michael.
Another nine properties are currently in the process of being torn down, according to code enforcement officers.
Two homes on Oak Circle Drive are slated for live burn training, which gives area firefighters an opportunity to get hands-on experience.
The department said they've seen great response from property owners.
Code enforcement officers hope cleaning up dilapidated lots and buildings inspires other property owners to make improvements.
They plan to expand cleanup to properties in the county within the next few months.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.