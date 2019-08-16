Alabama State confirms student among 2 dead after 5 shot near campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leadership from Alabama State University held a news conference Friday morning to confirm one of its students was among two people killed and three wounded in a shooting Thursday night near campus.
The university’s news conference was held shortly after the Montgomery Police Department identified the fatal victims as Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, killed in a shooting that started around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North University Drive.
Martin was pronounced dead on the scene. Hall, a 2016 graduate of Bessemer City High School, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Three other men were injured in the shooting, including two with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.
Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr., speaking to the media, said “My heart is heavy today because it’s difficult to look a parent in the face and express the loss of their son they sent away to go to school.” He did not identify by name the student who was killed.
No motive has been released at this point.
Ross said ASU has a zero-tolerance gun policy, reiterating that the shooting did not happen on campus and was not part of a university-sponsored event.
ASU’s president asked students to stay in the confines of the campus and called for prayers for the family and an end to the violence.
The University’s vice president of student affairs, Dr. Davida Haywood, said ASU’s counseling center remains open to parents and students, and urged everyone to take precautions, be aware of their surroundings, and to travel in groups.
University officials did not take any questions during the news conference.
The investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made at this point. Police ask anyone with information on this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
