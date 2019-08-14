Showers and storms break heat wave

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day, was the third consecutive day of excessive heat and humidity also, a few strong to severe storms. As showers and thunderstorms moved across SWGA temperatures and heat indices quickly dropped. Rain and storms gradually end through the evening.
As cold front slowly slides south it’ll keep rain chances likely the rest of the week while temperatures and humidity drop to average. Readings closer to average highs low 90s and lows low 70s. Definitely a bit more bearable outside with triple digit feels like readings around 100.
Although rain chances hold, more seasonal conditions extend through the weekend into next week.
