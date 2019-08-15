Restaurants respond to Sunday alcohol sales in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Restaurants in Albany are responding to the possibility of earlier brunch sales on Sundays.
I called several restaurants for comment on this topic, but only one spoke up saying they want what their customers want.
Drinks are pouring, but the bottles of brews behind the Grille House bar isn’t their cash cow.
“It’s not tremendous but we focus mostly on our food sales," said Executive Chef Claude Wims. “Great eating, nice atmosphere, it’s a must.”
He said it’s what they do in the kitchen that’s keeping customers rolling in, and he said they don’t need booze to do it.
Especially with the possibility of alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays, instead of 12:30 p.m.
“I doubt if it makes a big difference, it’ll be hit or miss,” said Wims.
One customer thinks differently.
“It will bring the crowd out and it will bring in more money,” said a customer who did not want to be identified.
“Most of our customers come in right at 11 o’clock they not coming for something to drink, they coming for something to eat,” said Wims.
Citizens will have to vote for the sales in November.
“I think I’ll vote for it and everybody else will vote for it,” said a customer.
Wims said though he likes how it is now, they’ll do what’s best for business.
“We here for the customer, if that’s what the customers want and the customer is going to come in and it’s on the ballot, by all means, we’re all for it,” said Wims.
Commissioners had the option to put Sunday package sales on the ballot, but they voted against it.
Several liquor store owners in Albany told me they are glad they did.
I spoke with one liquor store owner who said he wouldn’t want to be open on Sundays anyway.
“There’s not enough busy if everybody opens up at one time, it just wouldn’t be beneficial to have a full crew in the store here,” said Billy Davis, the manager at Ace’s Liquors in Albany.
He said they want to take care of their customers’ interests, especially because they are accustomed to purchasing alcohol before Sundays.
WALB spoke with a few people at the liquor store who said they want the commissioners to reconsider allowing package sales on Sundays.
