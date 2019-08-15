Possible Lee Co. road resurfacing may cost estimated $1.8 million

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - An estimated $1.8 million dollar project could be coming to fix Lee County roads, based on a recommendation from a county commissioner.
Danbury Lane, Joe Toole Drive, New York Road, and West Doublegate Drive are all apart of a list of roads for commissioners to consider resurfacing.
Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money and Local Maintenance and Improvement grant funds would be used to pay for the projects that the County Co-Manager said are needed.
“These are high maintenance asphalt that’s got a lot of damage to them. There’s a lot of potholes in them and it needs to be resurfaced before they get to the point where they are going to be unmanageable,” said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.
Commissioners will discuss this recommendation at their next meeting on August 27.
