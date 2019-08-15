Pet of the Week, Aug. 12-16

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Annie, the Pet of the Week for Aug. 12-16.
Annie is a domestic shorthair, and she is around 8-years-old.
Annie is a lovable older cat. She would do great as a single pet or in a home with other cats or dogs. She is a middle aged cat so you won’t have any of the hyper activeness of a kitten.
Her adoption fee is $60, and it includes spay, microchip and all her shots.
Annie is available for adoption at the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, located at 2223 Dawson Road in Albany. You can call them at 229-299-4504.
