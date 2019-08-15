Monroe marching band members make donation to Boys & Girls Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Marching band members at Monroe Comprehensive High School had a chance to give back this week.
Recently, the band raffled off a 70-inch smart TV to raise money for supplies they need.
But, the person who won gave the TV back and asked the band members to donate it to a non-profit of their choice.
The band members chose the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, because several band members are former members of the club.
School officials said they want this act to show the public that these students want to help better their community.
“You often forget that we do have students that are trying to do positive things in the community,” LaKisha Bryant Bruce, Dougherty County School System director of community relations, said. “We’re always encouraging them as a school district to give back to their community and make their community better.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.