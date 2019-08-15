Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and temperatures will be not as hot generally in the lower 90s. Rain chances turn more scattered Friday and then build back to the likely side. Next week looks quite wet with numerous shower and thunderstorms early in the week sending high temperatures down into the 80s. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible. Rain chances ease some mid week and highs respond back to 90. Morning lows will be near average by then too in the lower 70s.