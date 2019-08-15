Death investigation underway in Worth Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the suspicious death of an older man in Worth County.
Troopers said they are working to find out how the man died.
The investigation is on 625 Rocky Creek Church Road in Omega near Gene Hartsfield Road.
Troopers said “it looks like it might be a car crash, but it might not be.”
Troopers said they know the victim’s name and have told his family, but they are not releasing his name while their investigation continues.
