Americus Police urges caution against rabies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department Animal Control Unit said they have received four separate calls this year regarding animals showing warning signs of rabies.
The latest call was Thursday.
The main area of concern is the northwestern area of Americus city limits.
An animal control officer captured three foxes and a raccoon in that area showing signs of rabies.
No pet or person has been bitten yet, according to officials. All animals captured have been reported to Environmental Health, as well as the Department of Agriculture.
In 2017, Georgia had four species of animals test positive for rabies: a raccoon, a bat, a fox, and a skunk.
- Might appear disorientated
- Lack of energy
- Heavy salivation
- Lacks fear of humans
Use caution when out and about with your pets. If you or your pet is bitten by one of these animals, you should receive medical attention as soon as possible.
If you see an animal showing signs of rabies, do not approach them and call 911.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.