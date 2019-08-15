Albany Tech College’s Health Care Technology Program has high job placement rates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany college is showing people how they can get started in a program they said has a 98 percent job placement rate.
Albany Technical College wants students to know how they can enroll in the Healthcare Technology Program.
Dean of Academic Affairs for the Program, Matt Dennis, said these classes are usually more competitive.
Students have certain pre-requisites they might not need for other programs.
Dennis also said there is a growing need, not just nationally, but here in South Georgia, for these jobs in particular.
“They have different times that they’re coming in throughout the semester. They can’t just come and sign up for classes. So these give them an opportunity to ask questions, see what’s going on and then build a relationship with the program chair of each program,” said Dennis.
Dennis said two classes are offered online, in semesters that start every seven weeks.
The other classes are offered in the fall, spring and summer semesters.
