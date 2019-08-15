Albany police looking for sister of W. Highland homicide victim for warrants; questioning

Quashayla Sykeatha Jones, 20, currently has four active warrants and investigators want to question her about her sister’s homicide. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | August 14, 2019 at 8:31 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 8:45 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for the sister of homicide victim, Quamiya Jones.

Quashayla Sykeatha Jones, 20, currently has four active warrants and investigators want to question her about her sister’s homicide and the shooting death of Kawoski Newberry, 20, on Cherry Avenue.

Jones is 5′6 and weights about 132 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides of Quamiya Jones or Kawoski Newberry is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

