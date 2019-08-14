VSU gives back with education and training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is hoping to kick off another year providing education and training opportunities to the public.
Earlier, the campus hosted its Continuing Education Open House, hoping to get members of the community to take advantage of all thee school has to offer.
The mission, to enhance the quality of life in the region by proving educational, artistic, cultural, technological and economic development activities and programs.
Program Coordinator Sue Bailey said their overall goal is to serve the community.
“We meet the needs of ages 5 to 105 and older. We just cover a wide range of ages and provide all kinds of wonderful lifelong learning opportunities," said Bailey.
With the open house, program leaders are hoping to raise awareness about what VSU has to offer the community.
