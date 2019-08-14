Valdosta State University prepares for arrival of rest of Blazer family

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students and staff at Valdosta State University (VSU) said they’re ready for their big student move-in days later this week.
“It’s a lot of anticipation," said Aeshia Robinson, a VSU resident assistant.
Robinson and Director of Housing Zduy Chu said they’ve been in training preparing for this big week.
“Coming into college, it can have its own stresses of its own. Moving into a different place, meeting different people, starting college courses, those things are very stressful," said Robinson.
They’re hoping to make the transition an easy one for everybody.
“So don’t be afraid to ask questions. We don’t expect you to know it all and if we don’t know, we have people to go to get those resources as well," said Robinson.
Chu said about 1,500 freshmen of the 2,800 on-campus students are expected to move in this Thursday, with about 350 arriving every hour.
“The goal is to have the smoothest transition possible while engaging as many students and families as we can," said Chu.
With the remaining returning and transfer students arriving Saturday, officials warn that these days could have some affect on local traffic.
“We also understand that Valdosta is not just about VSU, it’s about the community," said Chu.
A community that they encourage the students to be a part of. To make the move into that community a little easier, Chu has a couple of suggestions.
“Pack into as few boxes as possible or bags that are easily carried by our volunteers. That way we can stack them into our moving bins or people can carry them or even have dollies," said Chu.
They also suggest not bringing more than two cars worth of stuff because the dorms are small and you can always make a second trip.
The group said they’re excited to kick off the year.
VSU has a number of events planned to kick off the school year.
Classes begin next Monday.
