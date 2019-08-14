Tift Recreation Dept. meet to discuss plan for youth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Non-profit leaders in Tifton say improving the lives of families, especially children in the community, is their top focus.
Leaders of the more than 30 non-profit organizations lined up outside of the door to attend the community collaborative meeting.
We spoke with Program Director David Hetzel on their long-term goal for Tift County.
“The idea is to get all the folks together on a monthly basis, that deal with kids. So number one we know what’s going on. And we can internally network, support each other and sort suit in Tifton in any arena is communication,” Hetzel said.
The Tift County Commission on Children & Youth meets every second Wednesday at the Tift County Recreation Department located at 401 Victory Drive.
If you or someone you know is apart of a non-profit organization and needs more information on joining, reach out to Lillie McEntyre at (229) 388-1000.
