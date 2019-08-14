Tift Co. announces 'Old Tire Amnesty’ program

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you are a resident of Tift County and have old or used tires around, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to get rid of them-- FREE.
This is the county’s way of preventing illegal dumping sites, and fighting insect reproduction.
This is the first year Tift County and its Public Works Department will have their ‘Tire Amnesty’ event.
"Tires... if you get water in them, you got mosquitoes. This is one way to get rid of Mosquitoes and for people to get rid of old tires that they have hanging around the shops, or their houses,” Tift County Chairman commissioner Grady Thompson said.
Thompson says that this is something they have been working on for quite some time now.
Public Works Director Jason Jordan described the process to get rid of unwanted tires.
“Citizens will bring the tires to Tift County Road Department, and in return, we will put them on the trailer and Quality Tire will dispose of them for us,” Jordan said.
If you live in Tift County, you have to bring your ID to show that you do.
“Not only as a resident but as the director of public works, we pick up a large amount of tires that get thrown into the ditches and creeks. This will do two things. This will clean up or road ways, and clean up our creeks. It will also help with mosquitoes,” Jordan adds.
“I hope it is an annual thing and I am sure it will. We are going to try to see how beneficial this one is to us. And after we’ve completed this one I am sure the chairman and the rest of the commissioners would want to do more of it,” Jordan said.
The event is set to start at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works Department in Tift County. They will not accept heavy equipment tires, nor scrap tires from dealers.
Contact the Tift County Board commissioners for more information at 229-386-7856.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.