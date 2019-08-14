Protecting your pet’s paws from high temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Veterinarians want to remind you to protect your pets in these hot temperatures.
Asphalt and sidewalks can reach extreme temperatures and can harm your furry friends’ paws.
Burns, blisters and even the pads of their feet can burn off from hot concrete.
Vets say typically, your pet won’t want to get up and walk or may be walking with a limp. That’s when vets recommend bringing them in.
“We’ll see if we can one, provide some pain medication for discomfort and maybe then some kind of antibiotic cream or something of that nature, just to help them with the discomfort and secondary infection that they can get,” said Amber Love, a veterinarian with Busch Animal Clinic.
Love recommends walking pets early in the mornings or late in the afternoon when conditions have cooled.
Place your hand on the asphalt if in doubt. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet.
