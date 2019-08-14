Prosecutors awaiting final reports in Americus viral video case

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said they’re waiting on final reports with a case against Brandi Lasiter.
Lasiter is the Americus woman who’s live video went viral on Facebook. In that video, she claimed she had HIV and named people she had sexual relations with.
Police said Lasiter tested negative for the infection after she voluntarily submitted to a blood test.
District Attorney Lewis Lamb said the case is still in it’s early stages and he is waiting on final reports from the Americus Police Department.
“When we receive those reports and I can read the details of exactly what was communicated, when and how and where and to whom, then we will make a determination here as to exactly what charges to pursue," Lamb said. "I don’t have any comment about the substance of the case at all. We will charge it in a manner that we think is appropriate under the law.”
Lasiter was charged with harassing communications and arrested last Friday. Lasiter bonded out the same day.
