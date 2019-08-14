New non-profit aims to tackle major issues in Albany, surrounding areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Board members for a new non-profit hope the organization will help tackle major issues affecting people in 14 southwest Georgia counties.
“Sowega Rising,” an advocacy organization that aims to serve Albany and Dougherty County, along with 13 other surrounding counties, officially launched in March.
Tuesday, board members spoke to the Albany City Commission about their goals.
Co-chair Sherrell Byrd said the organization wants to focus on five initiatives in the community: economic injustice, rural health, cultural and historical preservation, food insecurity and criminal justice reform.
Byrd said that to address criminal justice reform, they plan to work with city commissioners to find a way to clarify how prevalent crime truly is in Albany community.
"How we can either eliminate some of the misconceptions about the crime in Albany, Georgia, or to create the real data that shows how bad crime is in Albany, Georgia," Byrd explained.
Byrd said Sowega Rising has already been actively working to eliminate food deserts in Albany.
She said the organization will help create more community gardens to give people better access to fresh produce.
