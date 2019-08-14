Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue.
The victim told police he was walking in the area when he was approached by a man holding a knife and was stabbed in the torso, according to police.
Quadir Powell, 30, was identified as the suspect.
Powell ran from the scene and the victim called 911 after getting into his vehicle, according to police.
The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for non-threatening injuries.
Powell was found by a deputy and taken to the Lowndes county jail.
Warrants have been signed on Powell for:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony
- Given false name
“Thankfully, this offender was quickly taken into custody thanks to the police officers and deputies working together. We appreciate the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department in providing assistance in this case," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
