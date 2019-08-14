Florida-based chicken restaurant expands to South Ga.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WALB) - A restaurant specializing in chicken tenders will increase its footprint by about 50 percent when it opens half a dozen outlets in South Georgia.
The company, Huey Magoo’s, issued a release Wednesday, announcing that franchisee Buck Harris will open the restaurants in Lowndes, Dougherty, Lee, and Tift counties.
The first location is slated to open in late 2019 or early 2020.
“From one chicken connoisseur to another, Buck and his family will be a wonderful addition to the Huey Magoo’s family,” said Huey Magoo’s CEO Andy Howard. “We are very excited about joining the team. All of my family are originally from South Georgia. It is truly a region full of exceptional people that really understand southern hospitality and great food."
"With Huey Magoo’s amazing food and spectacular service we plan on providing, we truly believe it will be a great success here and something South Georgians have never tasted before,” Howard said.
The announcement said the new stores will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options.
All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s sleek, industrial and relaxed design.
