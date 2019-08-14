A First Alert Weather Day has again been issued for our Wednesday. This time it's a double whammy. Dangerous heat takes us into the early afternoon, followed by strong storms. Heat index values reach near 110 by early afternoon. Storms take over with gusty to damaging winds, dangerous lightning and torrential rain. The SPC has all the area covered in a Marginal Risk of severe storms. The greatest threat arrives mid afternoon and ends around midnight. Thursday bring relief from the dangerous heat with shower and thunderstorms likely by afternoon. Drier, less humid and less hot this weekend. Rain chances build to the scattered side next week with near seasonable temperatures.