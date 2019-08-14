First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday weather remains dangerously hot, humid; strong storms forecast this afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, with the primary threats being dangerous heat and strong storms Wednesday afternoon.
Dangerous heat goes into early Wednesday afternoon.
Heat index values reach near 110 by early afternoon.
Storms take over with gusty to damaging winds, dangerous lightning and torrential rain.
Heat-related illnesses are possible when individuals over do it outside.
Everyone is encourage to avoid being outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated and periodically cool off.
There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong-severe storms Wednesday with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The greatest threat arrives mid-afternoon and ends around midnight.
Late week, a cold front sinks south and models are hinting at the possibility of a tropical depression developing in the northern Gulf or mid-Atlantic, chances are slim but not zero.
