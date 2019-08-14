First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday weather remains dangerously hot, humid; strong storms forecast this afternoon

First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday weather remains dangerously hot, humid; strong storms forecast this afternoon
By WALB News Team | August 14, 2019 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 9:10 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, with the primary threats being dangerous heat and strong storms Wednesday afternoon.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Dangerous heat goes into early Wednesday afternoon.

Heat index values reach near 110 by early afternoon.

EARLYAM

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Heat is once again expected with heat index values reaching 108-112 early this afternoon. Strong to Severe Storms then take over. Storms can produce gusty to damaging winds, dangerous lightning and torrential downpours.

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Storms take over with gusty to damaging winds, dangerous lightning and torrential rain.

Heat-related illnesses are possible when individuals over do it outside.

Everyone is encourage to avoid being outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated and periodically cool off.

There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong-severe storms Wednesday with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)

The greatest threat arrives mid-afternoon and ends around midnight.

Late week, a cold front sinks south and models are hinting at the possibility of a tropical depression developing in the northern Gulf or mid-Atlantic, chances are slim but not zero.

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.