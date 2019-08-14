1 dead in Albany shooting

A fatal shooting happened on Cherry Avenue. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | August 14, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 10:07 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting on Cherry Avenue, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.

I’m currently on Cherry Ave where a person is confirmed dead from a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue.

Another shooting happened on Cherry Avenue Monday night.

A 15-year-old was shot at and hit in the multiple times in the leg.

Recent shootings on Cherry Avenue. It has not been confirmed if the two shootings are related.
It has not been confirmed the two shootings are related.

