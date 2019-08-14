1 dead in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting on Cherry Avenue, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue.
Another shooting happened on Cherry Avenue Monday night.
A 15-year-old was shot at and hit in the multiple times in the leg.
It has not been confirmed the two shootings are related.
