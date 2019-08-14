Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tractor

Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tractor
It’s a 2006 Kabota 5030 4x4 cab tractor with a six foot BEFCO finishing mower, according to the office’s Facebook post. (Source: Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim McCullough | August 14, 2019 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 3:42 PM

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a tractor that was stolen on Aug. 12 at a residence on Highway 135.

It’s a 2006 Kabota 5030 4x4 cab tractor with a six foot BEFCO finishing mower, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen 2006 Kabota 5030 4x4 cab tractor with a six foot BEFCO...

Posted by Berrien County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The tractor was last seen in Atkinson County around 1:40 p.m.

The owner is offering a reward for information leading to the location of the tractor, according to the post.

If you have any information, call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-2091 or 911 non-emergency at (229) 686-2091.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.