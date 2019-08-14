Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tractor

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a tractor that was stolen on Aug. 12 at a residence on Highway 135.
It’s a 2006 Kabota 5030 4x4 cab tractor with a six foot BEFCO finishing mower, according to the department’s Facebook post.
The tractor was last seen in Atkinson County around 1:40 p.m.
The owner is offering a reward for information leading to the location of the tractor, according to the post.
If you have any information, call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-2091 or 911 non-emergency at (229) 686-2091.
