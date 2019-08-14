APD needs public’s help after car possibly linked to W Highland homicide recovered

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help after recovering a car on Wednesday that may be connected to the homicide on West Highland Avenue.
The car is a gray 2018 Hyundai Elantra that was stolen from the 1100 block of Julia Avenue.
Officers want to know if any one in the community recalls seeing the car prior to Aug. 9.
Investigators believe the vehicle could have been damaged after it was stolen, so it may not have had the damage to the front passenger side or the quarter panel if anyone saw it prior to the incident.
If anyone have information about this vehicle, please call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
