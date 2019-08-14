Albany Utilities won’t turn your power off in extreme heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Albany, your power will not be shut off when the heat index is above 100 degrees.
The Service Department Supervisor, Mitchell Sellar, said this is especially important for the elderly and kids.
Sellar said the Georgia Public Service Commission set the rule.
It means your power will not be shut off within a 24-hour period of the 100 degrees or higher heat index.
It’s to keep people in the community safer during the extreme heat.
“They regulate it to protect the elders, the ones with medical conditions, young children,” said Sellar.
The same rule goes for extremely cold temperatures, as well.
Albany Utilities won’t shut your power off when the temperature is below 32 degrees.
