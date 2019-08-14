Albany airport set to receive $2.7 million in grant funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission voted Tuesday to accept federal and state grant money to fund improvements at the airport.
Southwest Georgia Regional Airport will receive more than $2.7 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The money will help fund pavement rehabilitation on the South Apron. Airport officials said that wear and tear on the pavement can create damage to planes.
Airport operations superintendent Hunter Hines said that the construction won't affect people flying in and out of the commercial airport.
"It really won't affect the public much," Hines explained. "It will inconvenience the tenants for a little while, but it will be a good improvement for them once the project is finished."
Hines said the money will also go toward separating the general aviation ramp from the commercial service ramp.
He said he was not sure yet when the projects will start.
