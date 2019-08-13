VPD catches man rummaging through tool box

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 3:00 in the morning of Tuesday, August 13, Valdosta police say they caught a man rummaging through a truck tool box, in the 2400 block of Seth Place.
Officers with the Valdosta Police Department found a man, later identified as Willie Jones, looking in a toolbox of a pickup truck that did not belong to him, after a witness called authorities.
The officers quietly walked up on foot, and saw Jones rummaging through the toolbox.
Jones was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with Felony theft by entering an auto.
“This witness clearly cared about her neighbors and her community. Her quick actions most assuredly prevented others from becoming victims and allowed the officers the time to get the offender before he could flee the area," said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.
This case is on-going and further charges may be pending.
