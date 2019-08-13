Volunteers help Georgia Southwestern freshmen move-in

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Incoming students in Americus got a taste of campus life on Tuesday.
Hundreds of Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshmen moved into their new dorms.
They were helped by hundreds of volunteers.
Alli Keener is a senior who volunteered on moving day and said it’s was going great.
"We have a lot of help today. I was kinda nervous since it’s a Tuesday. We usually do it on Saturday but we have a lot of organizations and people from the community out here helping,” said Keener.
Many volunteers helped move cars full of everything from refrigerators to TVs for the incoming freshmen.
The rising temperatures didn’t stop several local organizations from also lending a helping hand.
“It’s a big community event and we want to be a part of it. So many people are here and that’s what’s amazing is as hot as it is, there are so many people here just to serve to help these students move in on their first day,” said Johnny Updike with the Wesley Foundation of GSW.
“The moving day is going great, even though it’s hot and there are gnats, everyone has an upbeat attitude. You can tell that the freshmen are excited to be here," said Drew Anderson with the Sumter Chapel. "The parents are glad to have help moving their kids and overall with all the water and the great atmosphere and the little bit of air conditioner you get when you go inside, it’s been great.”
GSW staff stay around 300 volunteers showed up to help out.
They even started coming as early as 7:30 in the morning.
Keener says no matter the conditions, the tradition will live on.
“So I had people carry all of my stuff inside and I just didn’t even lift a finger on my freshmen move-in day, so I wanted to keep that tradition going for these freshmen as well,” said Keener.
GSW President Neal Weaver says over 400 freshmen are on campus this year.
He adds around 80 to 90 percent of them live in the resident halls.
WALB spoke to one freshman who is also moving into a new program on campus.
Former U.S. president, Jimmy Carter, helped start The President Jimmy Carter Leadership program that is starting this year.
Freshman Emma Carter says she is excited to use both experiences from the program and her future degree to give back to Georgia.
“Also be a part of the nursing program, so I am super excited about that and so I’m hopefully going to take my nursing skills and the skills I am going to learn a part of this new program, to hopefully stay in Georgia and to continue to help people in the community,” said Carter.
