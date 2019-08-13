Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two-county chase ends peacefully

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A car chase that started in Brooks County ended in Thomas County, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Highway 84 Tuesday morning, when the suspect’s car spun out, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
It started when Brooks County deputies went to check on a man they were told was despondent. When they arrived, he got into a car and sped away.
Deputies followed the suspect, later identified as Marquis Church, west toward Thomas County and the Boston area, and they asked the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was discharged, and was then taken by law enforcement to be booked.
The incident occurred during rush hour for schools and work, so authorities closed down intersections to end it as quickly as possible, the sheriff’s office said.
Thomas County Sheriff’s officials believe Church fled because of felony warrants for burglary and theft by taking charges in Mitchell County.
Church is facing a felony fleeing charge in Thomas County and charges in Brooks County.
