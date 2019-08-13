SGMC CEO finalist named

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A finalist for the top spot of South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has been named.
Ronald E. Dean was named the lone finalist for CEO of SGMC.
The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County, GA met Tuesday in a called meeting to announce Dean as the finalist.
Dean is from Troy, Alabama and he is the CEO of Troy Regional Hospital. Dean is credited with a successful turnaround strategy which improved the hospital’s overall performance.
Prior to his position at Troy, Dean was employed by Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for 33 years, most recently serving as vice president of operations.
Dean’s wide range of responsibilities over his 36-year career include hospital operations, clinical service line development, external business development, physician practice acquisitions, long-range planning, regional network development, regulatory affairs and joint ventures.
Dean has served in several capacities for the Alabama Hospital Association to include chairman of the Southeast Hospital Council, chairman of the State Legislative Committee, State of Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency Healthcare Information and Data Advisory Council and State of Alabama Health Coordinating Council Psychiatric Bed Commission.
He has also actively participated in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations.
Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen said that the authority worked diligently to recruit a great candidate.
“Ronnie has a diverse background and proven track record,” Allen said. “The authority feels he will take SGMC to the next level.”
Dean is a native of the Dothan, Alabama and a graduate of Wallace Community College Dothan. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.
Dean and his wife, Sue, have two daughters.
