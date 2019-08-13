Overnight shooting investigated by APD

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for who ever fired several shots late Monday night, sending a 15 year old boy to the hospital.
The victim told police he was riding his bicycle just before midnight in the 900 block of Cherry Avenue, when the suspect’s vehicle approached, and the shooting started.
He was struck in the leg multiple times, but we aren’t sure about the extent of his injuries.
If you have any information that might help APD find the shooter, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
