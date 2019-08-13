Mitchell Co. Animal Shelter overcrowded with dogs

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Officials at the Mitchell County Animal Shelter say they are overcrowded with animals and they need the community’s help to stop the problem before it’s too late.
Leaders for “Stitches for Mitchell County” say by law, the shelter is licensed for 80 animals but they currently have more than 90.
They say the biggest problems is dogs.
The shelter recently had to send some to Florida to cut down on the influx.
The vice president says it’s happening because people fail to spay and neuter them.
“People just think that having a pet is their right and it’s not. It’s not your right to have an animal. It’s a privilege. And you should treat it as such,” said Susan Jamerson, Vice President of Stitches for Mitchell County.
Jamerson adds if the influx gets out of hand, it could cause the shelter to shut down.
Leaders say there are discounted rates available to get your pets spayed and neutered.
