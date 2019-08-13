Lowndes Co. monitoring severe temperatures

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - With extreme temperatures expected, Lowndes County officials said they’re monitoring conditions closely.
County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said if they notice a number of people in need of a place to escape the heat, then they will address those issues then.
Dukes said right now, they have a number of public spaces that could some relief from the heat.
“There’s a lot of public spaces here that you can go to during the daytime," Dukes said. “Our libraries are a fantastic place, not just for books, but for technology that is available there too. We have a lot of great fantastic retail spaces that have room for people to go hang out.”
Dukes also suggested checking on neighbors who you know might have issues with their air conditioning.
Dukes also wants to remind everyone that it is vital to stay hydrated at this time, to avoid heat related illnesses.
