Heatstroke vs. heat exhaustion; knowing the differences

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heatstroke and exhaustion cases can increase in the recent high temperatures seen around Southwest Georgia.
Nurses said it’s important to know the difference between the two heat-related illnesses.
Body temperatures of 103 degrees or higher is a heatstroke, and nurses said authorities should be contacted immediately. Some symptoms include confusion and nausea.
But with heat exhaustion, a person will notice heavy sweating and feeling tired and weak.
Nurses told us the best way to avoid these conditions.
“Even if you’re in and out of buildings, you still need to drink plenty of fluids. Stay in a cool environment as much as possible. Avoid the hottest time of day which is around noon. Wearing loose fitting clothes that are light in color and lightweight and it’s going to help keep the heat down in the body,” said Deidre Doorman, a family nurse practitioner at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Doorman said with a heatstroke, someone should call 911 and try to keep them cool until help arrives.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.