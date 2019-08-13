Heat wave breaks as cold front arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heat Advisory expires at 8PM as triple digits feels like temps hold above 100 into early evening. Isolated t’showers have briefly cooled a few off. Overnight very warm and muggy with lows upper 70s.
Tomorrow brings a change in the weather pattern as a cold front moves into the region. Widespread showers and thunderstorms become likely through the afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms with threats of damaging winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. This breaks the heat wave as more seasonal temperatures return highs low 90s and lows low 70s.
