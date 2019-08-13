Georgia awarded $18.4M for opioid crisis

Georgia will receive $18,408,612 of that grant, according to David Bowman, HHS Public Affairs Specialist.
The investment will help HRSA-funded community health centers, rural organizations and academic institutions to establish and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.
The awards given throughout the nation will support HHS’s Five-Point Opioid Strategy, which was introduced by President Donald Trump in 2017.
In Georgia, a total of $5,495,978 will be awarded to health centers including Albany Area Primary Health Care in Albany and South Central Primary Care Center in Ocilla. Each health center awarded will receive $167,000.
The University of Georgia Research Foundation will also receive a total of $1,346,150 for a Opioid Workforce Expansion Program for professionals.
To learn more about HRSA’s work involving the combat of the opioid crisis, click here.
