Georgia awarded $18.4M for opioid crisis
By Kim McCullough | August 13, 2019 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 2:46 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded nearly $400 million to combat the nation’s opioid crisis on Tuesday.

Georgia will receive $18,408,612 of that grant, according to David Bowman, HHS Public Affairs Specialist.

The investment will help HRSA-funded community health centers, rural organizations and academic institutions to establish and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.

The awards given throughout the nation will support HHS’s Five-Point Opioid Strategy, which was introduced by President Donald Trump in 2017.

HRSA is awarding more than $200 million to 1,208 health centers across the nation through the Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) program.

In Georgia, a total of $5,495,978 will be awarded to health centers including Albany Area Primary Health Care in Albany and South Central Primary Care Center in Ocilla. Each health center awarded will receive $167,000.

The University of Georgia Research Foundation will also receive a total of $1,346,150 for a Opioid Workforce Expansion Program for professionals.

To learn more about HRSA’s work involving the combat of the opioid crisis, click here.

