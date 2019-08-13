Another First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat. Heat index values reach 105 midday and top off near 110 by afternoon and stay near 105 to the evening. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm. Rain chance this afternoon and evening will only rise to 30% chance. Tomorrow a cold front arrives with numerous showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, dangerous lightning and torrential downpours. Temperatures finally cool to average to end the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. That should last into the weekend.