First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday as weather conditions remain dangerously hot and humid

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
The primary threat will be widespread dangerous heat.
Temperatures as hot as the mid to upper 90s will feel like temperatures of 105 to 110 and will create dangerous conditions.
Heat-related illnesses are possible when individuals over do it outside.
Everyone is encourage to avoid being outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated and periodically cool off.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee plans to issue a heat advisory with it’s next forecast Tuesday morning.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.
The weather will stay hot and humid through midweek, however, the heat wave will begin to relax as rain chances rise.
There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong-severe storms Wednesday with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Late week a cold front sinks south and models are hinting at the possibility of a tropical depression developing in the northern Gulf or mid-Atlantic, chances are slim but not zero.
