Dangerously hot and humid Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday A First Alert Weather Day. Hot 90s and high humidity will combine once again for dangerous outside conditions. Feels like temperatures 105-110+ will reach heat advisory criteria across SWGA. Therefore heat safety is imminent. Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, stay cool and heed any signs of heat related illnesses. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will cool a few locations.
Thankfully a cold front heads our way to break the heat wave midweek. Rain and thunderstorms move in to cool us off late week into the weekend. Some strong storms possible Thursday there’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Otherwise more seasonal highs low 90s with rain chances into next week.
As a ridge of high pressure weakens the heat wave breaks with showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday into the weekend.
