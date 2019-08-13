The Clinch County Panthers hungry for another state title

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The 2019 season is drawing near and the Clinch County Panthers said they’re ready for it.
"We can be better than we were last year,” said senior running back, Michael Walker.
After getting a taste of glory, the back-to-back state champions are still hungry for more.
“We want another championship, three time," said senior wide receiver, Jeremiah Johnson.
Head Coach, Don Tison, told us more will be required of them to get back to the finals in Atlanta.
“There’s always room for improvement, but so far we’ve been pleased with how it’s been looking," said Tison.
For the past few seasons the Panthers have been electric on offense, and they say they're showing no signs of slowing down.
“We are on the same pace as we were last year. We just got to get better mentally," said Walker.
To be dominate on both sides of the ball again this season, several goals need to be met.
“No turnovers, less penalties and just over all be in a little bit better shape, play a little hard, play a little faster and continue that process from week to week," said Tison.
Walker said they’re putting in the work for the top spot in their division.
“Hard work and dedication. You got to go out and execute every Friday," said Walker.
And Johnson is putting everyone on notice.
“It’s going to be hard to beat us, and we will not give up without a fight," said Johnson.
The Panthers take the field against Hebron Christian Academy August 23.
