Brookwood Warriors building towards consistency for the 2019 season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The Brookwood Warriors are coming off their best season since 2016.
And with the 2019 season now at their door step, Head Coach Shane Boggs told us their main focus is being “more consistent.”
Boggs said in the game of inches the players need to attack every play.
“It’s just about taking every play seriously and assuming this one might make the difference," said Boggs.
Which is the mindset the Warriors have ahead of this season.
“Be physical out there and we’re not going to give up, we’re going to push and get some good games going," said senior outside linebacker, Jacob Hilson.
The offense averaged 30 points a game last year their best since 2015.
Building off that success this season after losing several starters seemed like a daunting task.
“At first, we weren’t sure what we were going to do we lost a lot of seniors. But, I’ve seen a lot of progress come out in practice," said senior wide receiver Nick Knifer.
Hilson said they need to be a more dominate and aggressive defense this season.
“We’re just trying to be more physical with getting people and playing off of them and hustling around to the ball," said Hilson.
With plenty of experience returning on defense, Boggs told us expectations are raised.
“We’re going to try and be as aggressive as we can and really try to dictate tempo to our opponents," said Boggs.
If the Warriors can be consistent and aggressive they believe they can have a 2007 season.
Which is the last time they won state and region.
