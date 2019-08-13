Americus police issues warrant after shots fired into house

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots into a woman’s house on the 600 block of Winn Street Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said someone fired shots into her house and saw the description of the vehicle before it sped off, according to police.
Officer located the vehicle on Town Creek Circle.
After an investigation, police found K’Darius Bartlett, a Columbus resident, to be the suspect.
Warrants have been issued for Bartlett for:
- Aggravated assault
- Discharging of firearm on or near public highway
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of cocaine
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bartlett is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.
