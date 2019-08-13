Albany Commission approves Sunday alcohol referendum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany citizens will soon vote whether to allow earlier alcohol sales at restaurants on Sundays.
Tuesday morning, the Albany City Commission approved putting the option for restaurants to sell alcohol earlier on Sundays on the ballot.
Commissioners also had the option to put the option for Sunday package sales on the ballot for voters, but voted against that option.
Commissioner B. J. Fletcher, who represents Ward 3, voted no.
Fletcher told WALB that liquor store owners in her area told her they wouldn't open on Sundays even if it passed.
She explained that some told her they want to keep Sunday as their day off.
“I’m big on taking it to the voter. I believe the voters should make their decision,” Fletcher explained. “But, I had enough people in my area to ask me to vote no. That’s what I’m here for, to actually carry out their wishes, if it’s good for this community.”
Fletcher said that earlier Sunday brunch sales will go on the ballot for voters to decide this November.
If voters approve the referendum, restaurants would be allowed to begin selling alcohol on Sundays at 11 a.m.
Right now, they may only begin selling at 12:30 p.m.
