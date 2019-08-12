18-year-old being looked at by Albany grand jury after death of little brother

Emanuel Peters (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By Asia Wilson | August 12, 2019 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:25 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Prosecutors said they’re looking deeper into the death of 13-year-old Nacorie Williams.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head earlier this summer.

This comes after his 18-year-old brother was arrested last week on new charges.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said this case is still being investigated and right now, it’s actually being set to go to the grand jury for them to decide if charges should be made.

Emanuel Peters has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in his little brother’s death.

It happened in the 200 block of North Carroll Street.

Prosecutors said investigators and police have developed additional information about this case.

At this time, prosecutors are unable to tell us if a crime was committed in Williams' death.

But the grand jury will decide if any other charges should be brought.

“The function of the grand jury is to access two things. Number one whether a crime has been committed. And number two, whether the person that is presented is involved with that crime,” said Gregory W. Edwards, District Attorney, Dougherty County Judicial Circuit.

They will also look at what types of charges should be listed on an indictment if Peters is indicted.

Now Albany Police said originally Peters was arrested for tampering with evidence but the Child Death team made the recent charges.

This case will go before the grand jury sometime between now and September.

