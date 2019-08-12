WCMS student opens up about Friday’s bomb scare

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County Middle School student says she was scared for her life during Friday’s bomb scare.
Summer Poole,12, says “Someone wrote on the bathroom stalls that we was under bomb threat. They were gonna do a bomb threat at school, so we were sitting there for a few minutes and I was scared. I thought I was gonna die.”
Worth County Middle School was evacuated after someone discovered bomb threats were written on the walls in two of the girls’ bathrooms, according to Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker.
Bomb sniffing dogs were brought in from the Marine Corps Logistics Base to search for any explosives, according to the sheriff, but it was found to be a false threat.
But it was all too real for student Summer Poole, who recalls the conversations she was having in the classroom.
“We was just talking about how many firemen and policemen were showing up. I got somebody’s phone and I called my babysitter. I didn’t know what my stepmom was doing, or my dad, so I called her and then I told her to tell them that we was under bomb threat.”
Poole hopes those responsible are found and never allowed back on campus.
Sheriff Whitaker says he wants those responsible to know that this is being taken seriously, and said if or when they are caught, appropriate actions will be taken in juvenile or superior court.
The Sylvester Police Department are still investigating.
